Kate Baldwin, Brooks Ashmanskas, Andréa Burns, Ashley Park and More to Take Part in Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2021

Maestra Music will hold its first annual concert event on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8 pm, with an interactive pre-show beginning at 7 pm, its founder Georgia Stitt announced today. Bringing together Maestra friends and supporters from around the world, Amplify 2021 will take place virtually, in association with Broadway Unlocked, to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the female, non-binary, and TGNC music makers in the theater industry.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Produced by Baldwin, Stitt and Laura Ivey, Amplify 2021 is hosted by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas and Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns. This eclectic concert will feature stories, conversations and musical performances from an impressive array of Broadway stars, composers, music directors and more. The evening will include performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, along with appearances from Anais Mitchell (Tony Award-winning creator of Hadestown), Kirsten Childs (OBIE Award-winning creator of Bubbly Black Girl), Helen Park (Lortel Award-winning creator of KPOP), Rona Siddiqui (Larson Award-winning creator of Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan), Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, and a special appearance by Bernadette Peters. The evening's Music Directors and Arrangers include Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Annastasia Victory and Julianne B. Merrill, who also serves as Technical Director.

Amplify 2021 is free to attend with donations encouraged. Pre-show activities begin at 7 pm, with the mainstage event starting at 8 pm. In special post-show virtual hangouts, higher level contributors (starting at $50) will have exclusive opportunities to connect in individual chat rooms with Broadway stars including Gavin Creel & Celia Keenan-Bolger; "Chers" Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond; Chaplin co-stars Jenn Colella & Rob McClure; Book of Mormon original stars Nikki M. James & Andrew Rannells; Mean Girls Ashley Park & Erika Henningsen; and The Prom stars Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla. For more information and to register or purchase VIP tickets, click here.

"Amplify 2021 celebrates the vibrant women who make music in musical theatre by sharing their inspiring stories, incredible music and joyful spirit," Baldwin said. "We've curated performances and voices that speak to this moment and seek to lead us into the next chapter of music on Broadway."

"This year more than ever, we've realized the power of community," Stitt added. "We miss the music-making, for sure, but we also miss the hangs, the backstage antics, and the random workplace encounters. And while there is certainly a political element to the work that Maestra does, at the center of everything is the fact that these talented women have created an amazing network."

Amplify 2021 is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked, the premier creator of live theatre-based digital content on the internet.