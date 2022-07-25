Kara Young and David Zayas Join COST OF LIVING Broadway Premiere; Performance Dates Announced

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting and performance dates for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark).

Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC) and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics) will complete Cost of Living's cast. As previously announced, acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance) will reunite for the Broadway production. Both appeared in the play's New York premiere at MTC's New York City Center - Stage I in June 2017.

Cost of Living will begin previews Tuesday, September 13 and open Monday, October 3, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. Hailed by The New York Times as "gripping, immensely haunting and exquisitely attuned," this insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Kara Young and David Zayas join acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan in this production, again directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), Thomas Schall (movement consultant), The Telsey Office (original casting), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), and David Lurie-Perret (Production Stage Manager).

Gregg Mozgala (John) has been in various productions with The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Huntington, Woolly Mammoth and The Kennedy Center. He received a Lucille Lortel Award (Best Featured Actor) for his work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost Of Living by Martyna Majok. He was nominated for a Drama League Distinguished Performance Award for the role of Richard in Teenage Dick by Michael Lew. Gregg is the founder and Artistic Director of The Apothetae, a theatre company dedicated to the production of works that explore and illuminate the "Disabled Experience."

Katy Sullivan (Ani) is an award-winning actor who originated the role of Ani in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living. Her performance won her Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Ovation Award nominations, along with a Theatre World Award. On television, she was most recently seen as the nosy police dispatcher, Esther, on the reboot of Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood." Katy is also a Paralympic athlete, a four-time U.S. Champion in the 100m, and set an American Record at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Kara Young (Jess) made her Broadway debut in Lynn Nottage's Clyde's for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. The New York Times called her performance "quick witted" and The Hollywood Reporter hailed her as "outstanding." She recently received the inaugural Florence Mills Rising Star Awards at the first ever Black Women on Broadway ceremony. She will next appear as a series regular in "I'm A Virgo" for Amazon, created by Boots Riley. Young can previously be seen in the Amazon feature Chemical Hearts alongside Lilli Reinhart and Austin Abrams. Prior to this, she appeared in HBO's "Random Acts of Flyness" and Netflix's "The Punisher." She also starred in Hair Wolf, the winner of the Sundance 2018 Short Film Jury Awards: US Fiction. Before the pandemic, Kara was starring in the MCC Theater's All The Natalie Portmans, for which she received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. Her many other stage credits include Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, The New Englanders, The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd, Syncing Ink, and Pretty Hunger. She also appeared in four seasons of MTV's "Girl Code." She can currently be seen on the HBO Max original "The Staircase."

David Zayas (Eddie) is best known for his role as Angel Batista on the award-winning series "Dexter" (Showtime). Other television work includes "OZ" (HBO), "Shut Eye" (Hulu), "Gotham" (Fox), "Bloodline" (Netflix), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "FBI" (CBS), "Pose" (F/X), and "Next" (Fox) among others. He has appeared in the films The Interpreter, 16 Blocks, Michael Clayton, The Expendables, Ride, Tallulah, Shine, Annie, Body Cam, Force of Nature, and R#J. David began his acting career with LAByrinth Theater Company in 1992. Productions include In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, Jesus Hopped the A Train, and Our Lady of 121st Street all written by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman. His latest projects include Devil of Choice by Maggie Diaz Bofill and Divine Horseman written and directed by Paul Calderon. On Broadway, he appeared in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz and directed by Emily Mann.

Martyna Majok (Playwright) was born in Bytom, Poland and raised in Jersey and Chicago. She was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play, Cost of Living. Other plays include Sanctuary City, Queens, and Ironbound, which have been produced across American and international stages. Awards include The Academy of Arts and Letters' Benjamin Hadley Danks Award for Exceptional Playwriting, The Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Play, The Greenfield Prize, as the first female recipient in drama, The Champions of Change Award from the NYC Mayor's Office, The Francesca Primus Prize, two Jane Chambers Playwriting Awards, The Lanford Wilson Prize, The Lilly Award's Stacey Mindich Prize, Helen Merrill Emerging Playwright Award, Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding Original New Play from The Helen Hayes Awards, Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award, ANPF Women's Invitational Prize, David Calicchio Prize, Global Age Project Prize, NYTW 2050 Fellowship, NNPN Smith Prize for Political Playwriting, and Merage Foundation Fellowship for The American Dream. Martyna studied at Yale School of Drama, Juilliard, University of Chicago, and Jersey public schools. She was a 2012-2013 NNPN playwright-in-residence, the 2015-2016 PoNY Fellow at the Lark Play Development Center, and a 2018-2019 Hodder Fellow at Princeton University. Martyna is currently writing a musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, with music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett, and developing TV and film for HBO, Plan B, and Pastel.

Jo Bonney (Director) has directed premieres of plays by: Alan Ball, Hilary Bettis, Eric Bogosian, Eleanor Burgess, Hammaad Chaudry, Culture Clash, Eve Ensler, Jessica Goldberg, Isaac Gomez, Danny Hoch, Ione Patricia Lloyd, Neil LaBute, Warren Leight, Martyna Majok, Lynn Nottage, Dan O'Brien, Dael Orlandersmith, Suzan-Lori Parks,, Darci Picoult, John Pollono, Will Power, David Rabe, Jose Rivera, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Christopher Shinn, Diana Son, Universes, Naomi Wallace, Michael Weller. Productions of plays by: Caryl Churchill, Nilo Cruz, Anna Deavere Smith, Charles Fuller, Lisa Loomer, Paul Lucas, Carey Perloff, Lanford Wilson. She is the recipient of two Obie Awards for Sustained Excellence of Direction, Lucille Lortel Best Musical and Lucille Lortel Best Revival, Drama Desk nomination for Direction of By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, and Alliance and Lilly Award. Audelco Award for Father Comes Home from the Wars. Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Cost of Living. Editor of Extreme Exposure: An Anthology of Solo Performance Texts from the Twentieth Century (TCG).