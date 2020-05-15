Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join NEWSIES Edition of Disney On Broadway Live

On Monday, May 18th at 3pm EST, Disney on Broadway Live is hosting a conversation with special guests from hit Broadway musical Newsies!

The chat will be hosted by original Broadway cast member Kara Lindsay, and featuring special guest appearances from Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Tommy Bracco, and Aaron Albano,

Watch at @disneyonbroadway Instagram Live.

NEWSIES is based on the 1992 movie and inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike and is a musical capturing the strength in solidarity when people join together and stand up against injustice.

Winner of 2 Tony Awards, the show features a funny, poignant book by Harvey Fierstein and stunning music by Alan Menken & Jack Feldman.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You