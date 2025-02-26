Kanye West Protest Musical to Premiere at Montreal’s Segal Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CTV News reports that Montreal’s Segal Centre for Performing Arts will stage Pain to Power: A Kanye West Musical Protest, a new musical exploring the relationship between artists and their communities, from March 19 to March 23, 2025. The production, co-presented with Black Theatre Workshop, examines themes of admiration, betrayal, and resilience in response to controversy.

According to its creators, the musical addresses the question: “What happens when our heroes betray us, and how do we find the strength to respond?” The piece comes as West faces ongoing controversy, including antisemitic remarks and the promotion of propaganda merchandise.

“What drew me to this project is the power of theatre to heal, to help people feel seen and heard, and to bring communities together,” said Segal Centre Artistic Director Lisa Rubin. “Theatre has always been a place where we find strength in each other, and where we remind ourselves that, even in difficult moments, we are not alone.”

Originally produced by the Winnipeg Jewish Theatre in March 2024, Pain to Power stars CJ Capital and Seth Zosky and was created in collaboration with Dan Petrenko and Tracey Erin Smith.

“I am thrilled to bring this unique and timely production to Montreal alongside my brother from another mother,” said Zosky. “Pain to Power is more than just a musical; it’s an immersive exploration of personal struggle, resilience, and the pursuit of social change through music.”

Zosky, who won Family’s Got Talent with Capital, previously cited West as one of his greatest musical inspirations. The musical repurposes West’s music, blending it with the personal stories of Zosky and Capital to explore themes of family, faith, and friendship.