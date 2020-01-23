Kaden Amari Anderson, Joy Hermalyn and More Join Roundabout's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE; Full Cast Announced
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has announced the cast joining Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke in the new Broadway production of Tony Kushner & Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change.
Kaden Amari Anderson (Jackie/Joe Alternate), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (Bus/Dryer), N'Kenge (The Moon), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman Alternate) and Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux) join the previously announced Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Baraka Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).
Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.
Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).
Direct from a smash-hit run on London's West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori's (Fun Home) explosive musical launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times). The "incandescent" (Holly Williams, Time Out London) Sharon D Clarke stars in an exhilarating, Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth.
The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Set & Costume design), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound).
Roundabout will welcome back composer Jeanine Tesori following the Sutton Foster led revival of her musical Violet in 2014 and Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director of London's renowned Donmar Warehouse, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal in Nick Payne's If There Is I Haven't Found it Yet in 2012.
Caroline, Or Change, directed by Michael Longhurst, starring Sharon D Clarke, premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in June 2017.
