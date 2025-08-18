Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Art Walk With Visual Arts Curator & Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will host an Art Walk with curator Hilary Greene, artists of the 2025 Visual Arts Exhibition, and Paula Hornbostel, Director of the Lachaise Foundation, for a special opportunity to explore the show and engage in conversation about their work.

Presented in Kaatsbaan's Lobby Gallery and across our outdoor grounds, the exhibition features a dynamic blend of contemporary works by acclaimed Hudson Valley artists, alongside two newly installed bronze sculptures by renowned 20th-century sculptor Gaston Lachaise, on loan from the Lachaise Foundation.

The contemporary line-up of artists features Neil Enggist's poetic metal paintings, Freeda Electra Handelsman's unique and personal dance videos, Daisuke Kiyomiya's elegant stonework, Heidi Lanino's graceful wood sculptures, Ian McMahon's geometric wall relief, Portia Munson's dynamic organic banner, Aurora Robson's magical found-plastic works, and Jennifer Zackin's conceptual rope pieces.

Samosa Shack will be on site Saturday, August 30, 3-7 PM at Kaatsbaan. Samosa Shack uses Hudson Valley farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients to bring handcrafted, plant-based, Indian-inspired deliciousness to the beautiful surroundings of Kaatsbaan on its opening weekend!