Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Complete Inaugural Spring Festival Programming

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has expanded the musical component of its Spring Festival curated by Oliver Ray. Visitors now have an additional opportunity to see Patti Smith. Her May 22 tribute to Bob Dylan's upcoming 80th birthday quickly sold out.

The musician and poet will now also perform on Sunday, May 23. The following weekend brings Yo La Tengo, the critically acclaimed indie rock band, and Steve Gunn, the folk and psych guitarist and songwriter, to the Hudson Valley. Yo La Tengo will perform on Saturday, May 29 and Steve Gunn, will take the stage on Sunday, May 30.

Kaatsbaan Spring Festival takes place May 20-23 and May 27-30, bringing together leading artists from the worlds of dance, music, poetry, sculpture, and the culinary arts.

Complete programming as well as ticketing information can be found below.

Kaatsbaan Spring Festival 2021 Schedule

Week One

Thursday, May 20

4:00 p.m. A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene, moderated by Jeff Gordinier

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre - with world premieres from Helen Pickett and James Whiteside

Friday, May 21

4:00 p.m. Into the Wild: How Foraging Can Change Your Life-And Your Diet, moderated by Jeff Gordinier

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre - with world premieres from Helen Pickett and James Whiteside

Saturday, May 22

4:00 p.m. Patti Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Jackson Smith

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group

Sunday, May 23

4:00 p.m. Patti Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Jackson Smith

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group

Week Two

Thursday, May 27

4:00 p.m. A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene, moderated by Jeff Gordinier

6:30 p.m. American Lyric: A Kaatsbaan live music and dance site-specific commission

Friday, May 28

4:00 p.m. Into the Wild: How Foraging Can Change Your Life-And Your Diet, moderated by Jeff Gordinier

6:30 p.m. American Lyric: A Kaatsbaan live music and dance site-specific commission

Saturday, May 29

4:00 p.m. Yo La Tengo

6:30 p.m. Martha Graham Dance Company, Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet

Sunday, May 30

4:00 p.m. Steve Gunn

6:30 p.m. Martha Graham Dance Company, Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet

Sculptures throughout Kaatsbaan property curated by Hilary Greene and Jen Dragon of Cross Contemporary Partners. Local artists include Emil Alzamora, Alexis Elton, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Anthony Garner, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Bernard Klevickas, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Suzy Sureck, Christine Tenaglia, and Millicent Young.

Featured culinary authors' books will be made available for on-site book signing at the Festival. Purchases can be made in advance at Kaatsbaan.org, in partnership with Oblong Books & Music.

Tickets are on sale here and range in price from $22.50 - $150, with students, seniors, veterans, and essential workers receiving a 10% discount with proper identification.

Limited tickets are being sold as Kaatsbaan will operate at less than 3% capacity to promote safety. All events will follow current CDC and NYS guidelines regarding COVID-19, including mandatory masks, socially distanced seating, and timed arrivals. Full protocols and procedures will be available at kaatsbaan.org and communicated to ticket purchasers, to include current requirements for negative PCR test or vaccine documentation.

All performances will be held throughout Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acre campus in the Hudson Valley. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and wear comfortable shoes as all seating is on the property's grass fields and the walk from the parking lot to the Mountain Stage is 3/4 of a mile. Parking at Kaatsbaan is limited and safely carpooling with your group is strongly recommended. Pre-show emails will include the option to purchase a reserved parking spot at Kaatsbaan.

Digital streaming tickets to select performances will also be made available on May 1 for those who would like to enjoy the performances virtually.