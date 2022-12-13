Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kinky Boots
KINKY BOOTS Vet Marcia Marcia Marcia Joins RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to MTV for season 15 on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Dec. 13, 2022  

The cast of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race has been announced! The new season will premiere on January 6 on MTV.

The new season will feature Marcia Marcia Marcia, who was recently seen Off-Broadway as an Angel in Kinky Boots and in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! starring Carolee Carmello.

Marcia Marcia Marcia recently went viral on TikTok for performing a jump split during the final Off-Broadway performance of Kinky Boots. Watch here:

Describing herself as a "Marcia of all trades," Marcia Marcia Marcia creates handmade costumes for her performances and creates her own mixes for her New York City performances.

"Marcia is a way that I can really channel all of my artistic abilities into one project that I care about. I like to say, 'For drag queens, New York City is a place where your Broadway dreams go to die and then you become a drag queen because you're like, 'Oh I have all this performance experience, I got to put it somewhere,'" she shared in a new video introducing the Queens of this season.

Variety reports that the new season will also feature Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice, and Sugar.

RuPaul's Drag Race, the most celebrated reality competition franchise in history with 27 Emmy® Awards, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.

Meet Marcia Marcia Marcia and the rest of the Queens on this season of RuPaul's Drage Race here:

