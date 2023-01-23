KIMBERLY AKIMBO To Host Cast Album Listening Party at Wollman Rink

For one night only, Wollman Rink will become Kimberly Akimbo's Skater Planet! In advance of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release on February 14, KIMBERLY AKIMBO will celebrate the album with an exclusive first listen at Wollman Rink on Friday, February 10 from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets to the listening party are available for purchase here.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in digital and streaming formats on Tuesday, February 14. The album is now available for pre-order. To pre-save the album, please visit https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyAkimbo.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Lucille Lortel Awards, The Outer Critics Circle Awards, and The Drama Desk Awards, the critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, officially opened at Broadway's Booth Theater on November 10th to unanimously rave reviews.

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, KIMBERLY AKIMBO had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.