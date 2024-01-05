KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date

The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour this September.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Kimberly Akimbo Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Kimberly Akimbo

Winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, Kimberly Akimbo will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The entire original company, which has been performing together since the musical’s world premiere in 2021 at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company, will continue with the production through its final performance.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire).

With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

The company of Kimberly Akimbo features Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

Kimberly (Tony Award winner VICTORIA CLARK) is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzeys Parody of Sisters Photo
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's Parody of 'Sisters'

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's parody of 'Sisters' from White Christmas! 

2
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Photo
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos of cast members from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, hit the recording studio below for Carols for a Cure 2023! See photos of stars Alli Mauzey, Tony-winner Bonnie Milligan and more!

3
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

4
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theat Photo
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater

Watch Kimberly Akimbo cast members Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey show audiences where to eat when they come to see the show on Broadway!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan
Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet
Kimberly Akimbo Program Book Kimberly Akimbo Program Book
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Logo Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024
APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To IllnessAPPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhoto: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE WHO'S TOMMY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
WICKED

Recommended For You