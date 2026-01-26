KEYBOARD KALEIDOSCOPE: Three Pianists On Two Pianos is Coming to the Center for Jewish History

Join Phoenix Chamber Ensemble pianists Vassa Shevel and Inessa Zaretsky with guest artist Ellen Braslavsky (piano) for an evening of Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Schnittke, and Bizet at the Center for Jewish History on Thursday, February 12.

Program:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sonata in D Major, K. 448, for Two Pianos, Four Hands

Sergei Rachmaninoff, Suite No.1. Op.5 for Two Pianos, Four Hands

Alfred Schnittke, Gogol Suite, arranged for two pianos by Valery Borovikov

Georges Bizet, Carmen Suite for Piano Six Hands, arranged by J. Kowalewski

Founded in 2005 by pianists Vassa Shevel and Inessa Zaretsky, the Phoenix Chamber Ensemble has become a vital part of the New York classical community, presenting more than 70 public concerts at the Center for Jewish History. The ensemble has garnered a devoted following with its innovative programming and sensitive interpretations, earned an international reputation presenting concerts in Russia, Poland, Italy, and other European venues, and collaborated with numerous acclaimed guest artists, including clarinetist David Krakauer, the Grammy-nominated Enso Quartet, the Tesla Quartet, members of the Jasper String Quartet, the New York Little Opera Company, the Metropolitan Opera, and New York City Ballet.

Ticket Info: