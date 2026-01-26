THE JANICE JAM to Collaborate With MASQUERADE for Pink Night

The Janice Jam, Founded by Broadway performer Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away) in loving memory of his mother Janice, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer in 2022, is presenting a special collaboration with Masquerade for a one-night-only event: Masquerade: Pink Night. On Sunday, February 1st, 2026, Broadway fans and supporters of breast cancer research will come together for an immersive evening of theater, followed by an exclusive afterparty benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

The Janice Jam has secured exclusive access to a block of tickets for Masquerade on Sunday, Feb 1st, 2026, 7:45 pm. This collaboration marks a major milestone for The Janice Jam as it continues to expand its reach and impact through the power of the Broadway community.



Guests will have the opportunity to step inside Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, MASQUERADE is a bold new immersive production of the world’s most haunting love story. Enter the Paris Opera House and move through the music, the mystery, and the seduction of the Music of the Night. This is a one-night-only experience, where Broadway’s most innovative immersive production meets a cause that touches millions.

Special “Pink Night” Ticket Inclusions: For $195, guests who purchase tickets through The Janice Jam sponsored link will receive:

Entry to the 7:45 PM Performance: Step into the most haunting love story ever told and let the spectacle surround you.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of pink champagne prior to the performance.

In a nod to THE JANICE JAM and breast cancer awareness, guests will receive a special pink masquerade mask to wear during the event.

All attendees of Masquerade that evening will have access to an exciting post-show party hosted by The Janice Jam, where the celebration continues with music, performances from STAGE TIME and the shared mission to support BCRF with donations to the cause.