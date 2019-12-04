Justin Guarini Joins BroadwayCon 2020 Lineup

BroadwayCon 2020 welcomes Broadway star and musician Justin Guarini to the special guest lineup! As part of his first-ever appearance at the convention, Guarini will lead an audition technique workshop. The full slate of workshops will be unveiled this Friday. Tickets to BroadwayCon are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

BroadwayCon workshops are open to all BroadwayCon attendees by application, and are led by some of the top Broadway talent, focusing on honing your craft or learning a new skill. Applications for BroadwayCon 2020 workshops will open on Friday, December 6, 2019. For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com/workshops.



Justin Guarini's robust performance career launched with the first season of American Idol in 2002. His stage and screen appearances since then include Broadway productions of American Idiot, Romeo and Juliet, Wicked, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.



Justin has hosted shows shows like Idol Wrap and Idol Tonight along with live events for the TV Guide Network, the Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys. He continues to reprise his role as the lovable Lil' Sweet in commercials for Diet Dr. Pepper.



Justin is a generous humanitarian: he has advocated for music education funding on Capitol Hill by lobbying for the International Music Products Association. He has worked with Education Through Music Los Angeles, a nonprofit utilizing music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence in underserved communities. Justin has also partnered with RandomActs.org and GISH.com to participate in global kindness campaigns.



In 2019, Justin founded The Warrior Artist Alliance to help performers achieve success in a challenging industry. He shares his tips, tricks, breadth of experience, and warrior mindset with a community of performers through podcasts, blogs, and dynamic training programs.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.



For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/bwaycon / Twitter: @bwaycon / Instagram: @bwaycon

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You