Juneteenth, Pride Month, Father's Day Events and More Announced at Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is bringing Fyütch to the main stage of the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, organized by the Jubilee Collective, on Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 pm behind the Children's Museum on the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden. Fyütch is an acclaimed musical and spoken word artist, who will perform works emphasizing Black history, self-love and empathy. He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Children's Album in 2022 as a member of 1 Tribe Collective.

Prior to the performance, the Children's Museum will offer Free admission with advance online registration on Sunday, June 19 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Interested visitors should register in advance at www.sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.

In honor of Pride month, on Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 pm, Makerspace NYC will be at the Children's Museum to guide visitors in building their own spectroscope that will reveal rainbow vision. Also, there will be a ShopRite Kidz Cook session creating Pride Pasta on Sunday, June 26 at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

For Father's Day, they are hosting a special ShopRite Kidz Cook and inviting the whole family to join in preparing peach cobbler on Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm. There will also be a Free outdoor Spanish class for kids Saturday, June 18 at 1:00 pm led by Bilingual Birdies as part of the Children's Museum's Weekend Wonders series.

Saturday, June 25 at 1pm in another FREE Outdoor Weekend Wonder event, the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company returns to share the history and legacy of Mexican culture through folk dances.

Summer hours and programming return on Wednesday, June 29. As of that date, The Children's Museum will be open Wednesdays: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 6:00 pm and Thursdays through Sundays: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm. The audience- favorite free evening event series, Boogie Woogie Wednesdays, begins Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 pm with a summer music jam led by visitors themselves playing all sorts of percussion instruments provided by the Children's Museum.

Through Labor Day, September 5, The Children's Museum is continuing to offer free admission to the families of actively serving military members in collaboration with the Blue Star Museums program. More information about this and other museums that are participating can be found at https://www.arts.gov/initiatives/blue-star-museums.

Broadway Stages, Con Edison, Empire State Bank, NYC Ferry, Northfield Bank, and Richmond County Savings Bank are the generous sponsors of Weekend Wonders, a free outdoor event series at the Museum.

Please note that visitation sessions can be sold out. The Children's Museum recommends that you book your tickets online via their website to ensure entry. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets. Also, some Children's Museum events are weather dependent and subject to change. Their website calendar is a helpful resource for updates.