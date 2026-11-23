Juilliard has revealed its December programming, featuring performances in dance, music, and drama, along with holiday concerts and free events at Juilliard Station.

New Dances: Edition 2026

Juilliard Dance presents New Dances: Edition 2026, featuring world premieres of works created for Juilliard dancers by Bessie Award-winning duo Baye & Asa; Guggenheim Choreographic Fellow Rosie Herrera; New York City Ballet's resident choreographer and artistic advisor Justin Peck and Will Butler of Arcade Fire; and Juilliard Arnhold Creative Associate, Vocal Arts faculty member, and former BalletX dancer Caili Quan.

The annual program invites dance artists to work with students from each class of the Juilliard Dance program, developing original choreography for Juilliard dancers to premiere.

The Juilliard Orchestra and Juilliard Jazz Orchestra

The Juilliard Orchestra and Juilliard Jazz Orchestra will perform at David Geffen Hall under the baton of Juilliard's director of conducting studies, David Robertson. The ensembles will join forces to perform Juilliard Jazz director Wynton Marsalis' The Jungle (Symphony No. 4), a work inspired by New York City.

The Juilliard Orchestra will also perform Bartók's Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring student Lina Nakano, the recent first-prize winner of the 2026 Naumburg International Violin Competition, and the U.S. premiere of Dérive 3, a previously unpublished work by Pierre Boulez.

Home for the Holidays

Led by director Adrian O. Rodríguez, the 110-voice Music Advancement Program Chorus presents Home for the Holidays, an evening of choral works at the Marian Anderson Theater in City College's Aaron Davis Hall.

The program explores what it means to be home and includes two new movements of Brave by MAP composer in residence Jamie Lozano. The MAP Saxophone Ensemble will open the program with classic jazz tunes and holiday favorites.

The Learned Ladies

Juilliard Drama presents The Learned Ladies by Molière, translated by Richard Wilbur and directed by Jackson Gay. Molière's penultimate play satirizes literary pretension and pseudo-intellectualism as a family argues over who should win the youngest daughter's hand. The comedy explores the struggle between head and heart.

Handel's Messiah

Juilliard415, the Juilliard Community Chorus, and Tenet Vocal Artists will collaborate to perform Handel's Messiah at Brick Presbyterian Church. Avi Stein and Jolle Greenleaf will co-direct the performance.

Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital Series

The Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital Series will feature two ensembles in December. Now in its 80th year, the Juilliard String Quartet will perform an all-Dvořák program at Alice Tully Hall. The American Brass Quintet, ensemble in residence at Juilliard since 1987, will also perform as part of the series at Paul Hall.

Leo B. Ruiz Memorial Recital

Pianist and recent Juilliard graduate Anthony Ratinov will give the Leo B. Ruiz Memorial Recital at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall. The program will feature works by Debussy, Berio, Stravinsky, and Clarke, as well as the world premiere of Lila Meretzky's Bobolink.

Juilliard Station: Rush Hour Performances and JuilliART Exhibition

Juilliard Station will expand its programming in December with additional free Rush Hour performances throughout the week.

Performances will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4pm and 5:30pm, and Fridays at 4:30pm and 6pm. The series features music spanning different eras and genres.

On December 9 at 4pm and 5:30pm, Juilliard Station will host a special holiday program featuring the Juilliard Fiddle Club. The venue will also present a JuilliART exhibition, Miles Davis at 100: The Art of Reinvention, featuring photographs from Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Bringing together work by Herman Leonard, Don Hunstein, Glen Craig, Amalie R. Rothschild, and Charlyn Zlotnik, the exhibition traces Davis' career as Juilliard celebrates his centennial.

Tickets and Additional Information

Juilliard offers programming in music, dance, and drama throughout the year, with many events available free of charge, including all performances at Juilliard Station. Tickets for the season are available at Juilliard.edu. A full calendar of December performances and events is available through the school.

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