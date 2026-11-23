The CUNY Dance Initiative will present World Premiere performances of Brujas by A Palo Seco Flamenco Company at the Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College on Friday and Saturday, January 22-23 at 7pm and Sunday, January 24 at 2pm. General admission is $30, with student tickets available for $15.

Brujas, a new project led by A Palo Seco Flamenco Company director Rebeca Tomas, is inspired by the historic Salem Witch Trials and the persecutions in Europe that happened prior. The evening-length production employs Flamenco dance, music, and rhythm to depict stories that have been passed down over centuries. Tomas, in collaboration with her artistic partner Elisabet Torras, worked with Grammy-nominated musical composer Gonzalo Grau to create an original score that features female singers. Many of the pieces will be true to the bare-bones sound and structure of the company's namesake, 'A Palo Seco.'

The work as a whole will encapsulate the company's vision, with choreography ranging from traditional Flamenco to innovative compositions, and include voice recordings, spoken word, and other sound elements. At the core, Brujas will explore the humanity of the victims who suffered at the hands of those in power and the tragedy inherent in the persecution of 'the other.'

The production features artistic direction and choreography by Rebeca Tomas, an original musical score and composition by Gonzalo Grau, vocals by Barbara Martinez and Olyda Ola, guitar by Ricardo Sanchez, and keyboard, cello, and percussion by Gonzalo Grau. The dancers include Xianix Barrera, Anna de la Paz, Rebeca Tomas, and Elisabet Torras.

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