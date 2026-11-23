The 15th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will be held Sunday, December 6th at 5:30 PM, at the historic Broadway Presbyterian Church at W114th and Broadway. An Upper West Side holiday favorite, the CHRISTMAS SING ALONG offers a uniquely warm and festive opportunity to sing in the season with Broadway performers and musicians. The family friendly event offers holiday music with beloved stories and traditions, old and new. The merriment will conclude with a special appearance by a special holiday guest.

Paula Leggett Chase (TOOTSIE, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown, 30 ROCK) hosts.

Featuring: John Treacy Egan (JUST IN TIME, THE LITTLE MERMAID, THE PRODUCERS),Ta'Nika Gibson (RAGTIME, INTO THE WOODS, AIN'T TOO PROUD), Branch Woodman (THE MUSIC MAN, HELLO, DOLLY), Andrea Jones-Sojola (THE MUSIC MAN, AMERICAN CLASSIC MGM), Lily Ganser (STEREOPHONIC, PHYL) LJ Ganser (Audie Award Winner). Also, Great Little School alums: Cedric Allen Hills, Dashiell Chase (No License @nolicensefortheblind), and Kyler Chase.

Music Director David Chase (SCHMIGADOON, HELLO, DOLLY, THE MUSIC MAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL) on piano, with Mike Morris (Tony Award winner 2026 Orch. for SCHMIGADOON) on keyboards, and Steven Malone (SCHMIGADOON, SUNSET BOULEVARD, DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES) at the organ. Lights and sound courtesy of Patrick Mahaney.

$10 donation suggested. General seating, House opens at 5 pm.All proceeds support GREAT LITTLE SCHOOL at Broadway Presbyterian Church. @greatlittleschool.org The 15th Annual CHRISTMAS SING ALONG will also be streamed from the church's website www.bpcnyc.org/livestream and on BPC's FaceBook page.

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