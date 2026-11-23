Before I dive into my review, I first need to be totally honest about something. While I had heard of Il Volo, I'm embarrassed to admit I had never made it a point to listen to them, let alone see them perform. I was eager to discover the young Italian popera trio, whose devoted following spans generations and reaches audiences around the world. They have made this blend of classical and pop music accessible and relevant to a new generation. I was also a little concerned about how much I would be able to follow, as my Italian is, at best, beginner-level (though I'm actively working on it!). I sat in my seat excited and curious to see how the night would unfold.

The orchestra opened the evening with Bizet's "Prelude" from Carmen (the first opera I ever saw, as a teenager). The two-hour performance was just getting started, but from those opening notes, I was immediately at ease and had a feeling this night was going to be something special.

Il Volo, which means "the flight" in Italian, is made up of three male voices, each distinct on its own yet remarkably unified when they come together. The trio explores a wide range of musical genres, offering something for just about everyone. Baritone Gianluca Ginoble is joined by tenors Ignazio Boschetto and Piero Barone. The three have been performing together for 18 years, and they look so youthful that it's hard to fathom they've been at it for that long. The joy, ease, and confidence they bring to the stage speak to the strength of their longstanding relationship. Even the Maestro could be seen smiling from ear to ear throughout the performance.

Music Director and Maestro Giampiero Grani helped create rich musical landscapes throughout the evening, with gorgeous arrangements brought to life by a full orchestra. The musicians played with such precision and dynamism that, at times, it was almost hard to believe the music was happening live in front of us. One particularly moving moment came when the orchestra performed the Intermezzo from Pietro Mascagni's opera Cavalleria rusticana. This purely instrumental piece offered a welcome opportunity to simply listen and let the music's story fill our minds and hearts.

The setlist included beloved classics like "'O sole mio," "La donna è mobile," and "Nessun dorma," along with show tunes performed in a medley. The diverse lineup also gave us a chance to hear Gianluca reveal a completely different side of his voice as he took on an Elvis Presley medley featuring "Love Me Tender," "Dixie," and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." I was completely blown away by how naturally this classically trained singer transformed into a pop performer right before my eyes. In a similar way, I was surprised when Ignazio's powerful voice took on a raspy edge at times, leaning into his rock sound. It even had me wondering if he should consider recording a rock album! Piero had a particularly lovely moment with "Where Do I Begin?" from the film Love Story. His rich, expressive tenor lent a romantic quality to the song, and he delivered it with a warmth that made it especially moving. Each of the three has a distinct vocal personality, and Piero's performance was a lovely reminder of just how beautifully those differences complement one another.

The secret to Il Volo's longevity reveals itself onstage, through the camaraderie, jokes, and playful teasing between the three. It's evident that while they take their roles as performers seriously, they don't take themselves too seriously. Their relationship is perhaps best summarized in their own words: built on "love, respect, and faith." Che bella!

I went into the evening unsure of what to expect and wondering how much I would be able to follow. I quickly learned that you don't need to understand the language to appreciate, connect with, and feel the music. It was also a reminder that music doesn't have to fit neatly into one category or genre. Talent can cross boundaries, and the ability to move seamlessly between musical styles creates opportunities to connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways. Il Volo's diverse setlist appeals to multiple generations while introducing listeners to genres they might not otherwise explore.

And then there are the fans. They were some of the kindest, most generous souls, eager to share why they love the group and recount stories from past performances when they learned it was my first time seeing Il Volo. Their enthusiasm was infectious and added another lovely layer to the evening.

The trio also gave us a taste of their new Christmas album, Our Christmas, with "Angels We Heard on High" and "Adeste Fideles." While the American leg of the tour is winding down, you don't have to wait another year to see them. Il Volo will be bringing their soaring voices to the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26. We may even get another taste of their holiday repertoire! A pretty wonderful way to kick off the holiday season!

Photo Credit: Kaylee Rodriguez/MSGE

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