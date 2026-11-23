





Members of Ensemble Connect and clarinetist David Krakauer perform Krakauer's LOVE SONG FOR LEMBERG / LVOV in footage from Carnegie Hall. The performance was filmed in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing on May 6, 2026.

The piece was presented as part of Ensemble Connect Up Close: Songs of Cultural Transition, a concert curated by Krakauer in his role as artistic partner. The event celebrates 100 years of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

Krakauer performs on clarinet alongside a group of Ensemble Connect musicians: Cameron Cullen on flute, JJ Silvey on oboe, Nicole Martin and Anoush Pogossian on clarinet, Will Sands on horn, Grace O'Connell on trumpet, David Seder on trombone, Joseph Vaz on piano, Laurel Gagnon and Coco Mi on violin, Abby Smith on viola, and Elena Ariza on cello. Valerie Insardi served as lighting designer.

Carnegie Hall has also posted the full Ensemble Connect Up Close concert, of which this performance is one part.

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