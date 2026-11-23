"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Bessies to Resume Dance Viewing in 2027 for New York City Performances
Performances presented from January 1 to December 31, 2027 will be eligible for consideration at the awards ceremony.
New York City Bessie Awards' Selection Committee will resume attending live dance performances in New York City on January 1, 2027. Dance performances presented between January 1 and December 31, 2027 will be eligible for consideration, and the awards ceremony will be held in May 2028.
Presenters and artists who would like the Selection Committee members to attend a performance can submit this form: https://forms.gle/kk1JhqWE2qpDbxwh9
About The Bessies
"The Bessies," salutes outstanding and groundbreaking creative work in the dance field in New York City. Known as “The Bessies” in honor of revered dance teacher Bessie Schönberg, the awards were established in 1984 by David R. White at Dance Theater Workshop. The mission of The Bessies is to recognize groundbreaking dance and performance work in New York City, to gather the city's dance-making communities, and to advocate for New York dance nationally and internationally. The most recent ceremony, the 41st, was held on January 20, 2026, at Dixon Place and honored the 2024 and 2025 award recipients.
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