New York City Bessie Awards' Selection Committee will resume attending live dance performances in New York City on January 1, 2027. Dance performances presented between January 1 and December 31, 2027 will be eligible for consideration, and the awards ceremony will be held in May 2028.

Presenters and artists who would like the Selection Committee members to attend a performance can submit this form: https://forms.gle/kk1JhqWE2qpDbxwh9

About The Bessies

"The Bessies," salutes outstanding and groundbreaking creative work in the dance field in New York City. Known as “The Bessies” in honor of revered dance teacher Bessie Schönberg, the awards were established in 1984 by David R. White at Dance Theater Workshop. The mission of The Bessies is to recognize groundbreaking dance and performance work in New York City, to gather the city's dance-making communities, and to advocate for New York dance nationally and internationally. The most recent ceremony, the 41st, was held on January 20, 2026, at Dixon Place and honored the 2024 and 2025 award recipients.

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