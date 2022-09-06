Jugando N Play presents In My Dreams/En Mis Sueños: an outdoor multilingual interactive theatre piece that transports young audiences and their families into a dream world/un mundo de sueños. How can exploring our dreams together connect us to our familial and cultural past to inspire our future? (español abajo)

Show dates are Saturday September 24th (12pm and 2pm) and Saturday October 1st (12pm and 2pm) at The Hispanic Society Museum & Library (613 W 155th St, New York, NY 10032). Free. Recommended for ages 4-8, fun for the whole family.

Reserve your ticket, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195120®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fin-my-dreamsen-mis-suenos-tickets-404686386877?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The play is directed by Sindy Castro. Featured actors: J.F. Seary, Talisa Velázquez Grossman, and Madeline Calandrillo. Stage managed by Krystal T. Brenes.

Jugando N Play is a multilingual theatre for young audiences company based in New York, NY. We are arts educators and theatre makers who aspire to create multilingual and multicultural theatre experiences for young people that celebrate the diverse cultural and lingual communities of New York City and the United States. Our work ranges from performing original plays to customizing arts integrated multilingual residencies.

In My Dreams/En Mis Sueños is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.