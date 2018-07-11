Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, and More to Appear in Concert with Seth Rudetsky in Provincetown

Four of Broadway's most celebrated stars will join Mark Cortale's "Broadway @ The Art House" concert series this month in Provincetown. Judy Kuhn, Tony-nominated star of "Fun Home" and Broadway's original "Les Miz" and the voice of Disney's "Pocahontas" returns to P-Town on July 15 & 16 at 7:00 PM; Adam Pascal, star of the original Broadway cast of "Rent," as well as the film version lights up the Art House stage on July 17 at 6:00 PM; Christine Ebersole, the two-time Tony Award winning star of "Grey Gardens" and "War Paint" appears on July 19 & 20 at 6:00 PM; Will Swenson, Tony nominee for the revival of "Hair" and most recently a star of the hit musical comedy "Disaster!," performs on July 28 & 29 at 7:00 PM. Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky joins each performance as pianist and host. The format of the concert will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the stars' stellar Broadway careers. This is a spontaneous evening of show-stopping songs and hilarity not to be missed. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Judy Kuhn starred most recently in the Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Fun Home," for which she was nominated for the Tony and Drama League Awards and won the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award. She has been nominated for three other Tony Awards for her work on Broadway in the Roundabout's hit revival of "She Loves Me," and the American premieres of "Chess" and "Les Misérables" and on film sang the title role in Disney's hit "Pocahontas." Judy Kuhn has also appeared on Broadway in "Rags," "Two Shakespearean Actors," "King David," and "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," and Off-Broadway in "Eli's Comin'" for which she won an Obie Award, "As Thousands Cheer," "Dream True," "Strike Up the Band," and the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's "The Highest Yellow." She created the role of Betty Schaefer in the U.S. premiere of "Sunset Boulevard" in Los Angeles, and starred in "Metropolis" on London's West End for which she received a Laurence Olivier Award Nomination. On film, Judy sang the title role in Disney's "Pocahontas" as well as the in the sequel "Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World" and starred in the independent feature "Day on Fire" in which she also performed the soundtrack with John Medeski. Other film and television appearances include "Enchanted," "Hope & Faith," "Law & Order," "All My Children," "The Secret Life of Mary Margaret...," "The Les Misérables 10th Anniversary Concert," and on PBS' "My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies," "The Kennedy Center Honors," and "In Performance At The White House."

Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster "Rent," as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's "Aida," and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of "Cabaret" directed by Sam Mendes. Most recently he's starred on Broadway in "Memphis" and "Chicago." Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in "Chess" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of "Rent." His film work, in addition to the screen version of "Rent," includes "SLC Punk!," "School of Rock" and the movie musical "Temptation." He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. At the Art House, Adam will perform an evening of classic Broadway songs from composers old and new, including Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Jonathan Larson, and Jason Robert Brown.

Christine Ebersole starred most recently on Broadway in "War Paint" in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her "dual role of a lifetime" as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in "Grey Gardens." The critically acclaimed musical was nominated for a total of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the CD recording was nominated for a Grammy Award. Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of "42nd Street," in addition to leading roles in "On the Twentieth Century," "Oklahoma," "Camelot," Gore Vidal's "The Best Man," "Steel Magnolias," the recent revival of Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," and "Dinner at Eight" for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera "The Grapes of Wrath" at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony's tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops' concert version of "A Little Night Music," and PBS concerts "Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall" and "The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty." In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine Ebersole has also appeared in numerous hit films such as "Amadeus," "Tootsie," "Richie Rich," "Black Sheep," "Dead Again," "Folks!," "Ghost Dad," "True Crime," "My Girl 2," "Mac and Me," and "Confessions of a Shopaholic." Her television credits include appearances on "Retired at 35," "Royal Pains," "Ugly Betty," "Law and Order SVU," "Boston Legal," "Samantha Who," "Will and Grace," "The Nanny," "Just Shoot Me," "Murphy Brown," "Ally McBeal," "Valerie," "Ryan's Hope," "One Life to Live" and "The Colbert Report."

Will Swenson received a Tony nomination for the revival of "Hair" and has also appeared on Broadway in "Lestat," "110 in the Shade," "Brooklyn" and most recently in the hit musical comedy "Disaster!" Off-Broadway, he played the role of Stacee Jaxx in the musical "Rock of Ages" (but didn't perform the role on Broadway because he was offered the starring role of Berger in the Broadway revival of "Hair.") He has been seen as Sir Sagramore in "Camelot" at Lincoln Center and as Chris in the second national tour of "Miss Saigon." He has a long relationship with the musical "Hair", first played the role of Berger in the Off-Broadway 40th Anniversary Concert of Hair opposite Karen Olivo. Next, in 2008, Swenson was again cast as Berger in The Public Theater's revival of the show in Central Park. He then went on to reprise the role when the production moved to Broadway in March 2009, for which he received critical acclaim and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. Not finished yet - he played the role of Berger again in the West End revival of Hair which began performances in spring of 2010. Swenson also appeared as in the guest cameo slot for the extension performance of Katie Thompson's "R.R.R.E.D.: A Secret Musical," in the 2009 New York Musical Theatre Festival. He also starred in the North American company of "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." In October 2013, Swenson was cast as Inspector Javert in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables, which opened in March 2014 at New York's Imperial Theatre, where the musical had previously run for 13 years.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" and the sequel "The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek" (Random House) as well as three volumes of "Seth's Broadway Diary" featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in "Disaster!" (NY TIMES "critics pick") recently on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). On Inauguration Day 2017, he and James started "Concert For America", a monthly series around the country (including S.F.!) helping 5 non-profits being hurt by the current administration. Stars such as Kelli O'Hara, Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Andy Cohen and more have performed and you can watch the next one streamed live on ConcertsForAmerica.com. For more information visit www.sethrudetsky.com.

About the series:

Mark Cortale (Artist Manager & Producer) is the Producing Artistic Director at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway this past September at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky which raised over $280,000 in one night. He also launched the Broadway @ concert series in 2011 at The Art House. The series, featuring creative partner Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, had its seventh season last summer and guest artists included Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Beth Malone, Melissa Errico and Michael Cerveris. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theatre and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. Other artists who have participated include Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams and Gavin Creel. Mark also produced the feature film "Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads" and the web television series "Seth's Reality". He manages the singing string quartet Well-Strung which he co-founded. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

Beginning this fall, in addition to its many outposts in venues across the U.S. and on London's West End, the "Broadway @" series comes full circle with the launch of the "Broadway @ Town Hall" series in New York City - kicking-off with two-time Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara - smack dab in the middle of Broadway itself.

