Judy Kaye, Cady Huffman, and More Will Take Part in Immersive, Theatrical Restaurant, JOURNEY

JOURNEY incorporates four unique experiences under one roof.

Feb. 02, 2023  

JOURNEY, a unique dining entertainment enterprise from Tony Award winning producer Marc Routh (The Producers, Hairspray), introduces theatrical gastronomy to New York City with an exciting blend of immersive video installations, fine dining, fashion tech, and theatre. Created through the collaboration of a top team culled from the worlds of Broadway, fashion, multi-media, and the culinary arts, JOURNEY is a wholly original experience.

The centerpiece theatrical event is JOURNEY Odyssey, a virtual tabletop culinary experience written by Greg Edwards (Application Pending), directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town, Back to the Future the Musical), and featuring beloved Broadway talent, including Tony Award winners Judy Kaye and Cady Huffman, among others.

"Journey has come together as one of the most amazing collaborations I've ever been involved in," says Marc Routh, Executive Producer, Journey/Broadway Asia International, LLC, "with an eclectic group of artists from the worlds of theater, the visual arts, and new media as a backdrop for Executive Chef Edward Hong's delicious culinary inventions."

Located at 27 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10010, JOURNEY incorporates four unique experiences under one roof:

·JOURNEY Odyssey, where live and filmed performance brings diners' tabletops to life with comic adventures led by an award-winning Broadway cast;

·JOURNEY 360, where the 360-degree projections transport you from the communal table to five exotic locations for each of the courses of the prix fixe meal;

·JOURNEY Salon, where entertaining mystery and curiosities await as you enjoy a mix of live and filmed entertainment;

·JOURNEY Epic Café, where augmented reality brings the dinner plates to life.

In addition to seeing Ms. Kaye and Ms. Huffman in JOURNEY Odyssey, Broadway fans will delight in spotting other stage and screen favorites, such as Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, Brad Oscar, Grace McLean, Paolo Montalban, Stephen DeRosa, Arnie Burton, Deborah S. Craig, and more throughout the various installations.

JOURNEY's creative team includes Tony and Emmy winning designer David Gallo, visual artist Claudia Hart, lighting designer Peiheng Tsai, writers Greg Edwards and Marisa Smith, video creators Illuminating Magic and Attractor Studio, Tony winning director John Rando, fashion tech designer Anouk Wipprecht, Olivier and Tony nominated costume designer David Woolard, and executive producers Marc Routh and Simone Genatt, restaurateur Alex Cesaria, and Executive Chef Edward Hong. Gabriel Moroianu serves as General Manager. Marc Routh, Alex Cesaria, Simone Genatt, Broadway International Group, Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, and Brad Blume produce the JOURNEY Production. Bios can be found HERE.

About each JOURNEY - $175 per person, 7 days a week.

See what is included HERE.

JOURNEY 360: Currently open 20 PPL: A ticketed event that begins on a Zeppelin tethered to the Empire State Building circa 2022. Guests will sit at a communal table with floor-to-ceiling and tabletop 360 projection mapping. Travel to dramatic settings for each course, from a fantastic waterfall in the Rain Forest to the side of a volcano to an underwater shipwreck. The magnificent five-course prix fixe meal will end with a futuristic, otherworldly dessert set in an out-of-this-world location. Every setting has been designed to complement the cuisine while bringing the astonishing world to your table.

JOURNEY Salon Currently open A non-ticketed environment featuring a unique bar with an elevated bar menu. Featuring a room showcasing paintings and objects that come to life with 3-D animation, a hostess bedecked in stunning FashionTech couture, and flights of cocktails with integrated video directly on your bartop, the Lounge is the perfect place to hang out casually with friends before and after the sit-down dinner or as a destination all its own.

JOURNEY Epic Café Currently open Indulge your senses from morning to evening at Journey. First of its kind, combining café, bar, and immersive fine dining with a touch of theater, all in the heart of New York City. Open for breakfast, lunch, and casual dining, where augmented reality reveals the hidden three-dimensional designs on the custom dishware and features street-side dining during the warmer months.

JOURNEY Odyssey Opening 2/6 50 PPL: Guests to this ticketed event will be able to participate in this multisensory culinary Journey in smaller groups - at tables accommodating 2 to 4 people. Broadway's most talented performers bring to life a series of comic vignettes to introduce each of the five courses. Have your appetizer in Tokyo, your first course in Venice, and your entrée in Buenos Aires with equal measures of inventive cuisine and diverting humor.

Additional information can be found on the journey experience. NYC. Tickets for the shows Journey 360 and Journey Odyssey are available at Tock, via the app, or at exploretock.com; Reservations for the Café or the Salon can be made through Open Table.

Photo courtesy of Journey

