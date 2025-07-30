Josh Gad Sidelined From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Hollywood Bowl Due to COVID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh Gad, who was set to join Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert in this weekend's Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar, will not perform due to contracting COVID.

Gad shared a statement on Instagram, writing "It is with enormous heartbreak that I inform you all that unfortunately, I have contracted a virus known as COVID (remember that little bastard from season one of “Earth Really Sucks Right Now?”).

Anyway, out of an abundance of caution and respect for my cast, I will not be performing in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' this weekend (unless I test negative). It truly breaks my heart, but I can assure you all that the show is going to be one of the greatest things you will ever see. I hope at some point you get to see me wear the crown and show you what we’ve been up to, because it was quite something, but for now, sadly, I will not be able to grace the Hollywood Bowl."

Gad is best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise, originating the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, and portraying LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Gad will next be seen in A Tree Fell in the Woods, starring opposite Alexandra Daddario and Daveed Diggs.

This new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots, featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.



A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”