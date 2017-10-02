Josh Gad Returns to Recording Studio for 'New and Exciting' FROZEN 2

Josh Gad turned to social media over the weekend to share his excitement over returning to the recording studio for Disney's upcoming FROZEN 2. As previously announced, the highly-anticipated animated film hits theaters on November 27, 2019.

The Tony nominee was ''back in the booth' with the original creative team of Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee and Peter Del Vecho. He promised fans of the 2013 classic that the new installment, "carries on the incredible legacy of the original" and "continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways." Check out the post below:



Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature "Frozen" launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, BECOMING the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards®, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, BECOMING the first animated film in history to win this award.



"Frozen" was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film's quadruple Platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song "Let It Go," has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015's "Frozen Fever," a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original "Frozen" team, who are also working on a feature sequel.



A musical stage adaptation of FROZEN will arrive on Broadway in spring 2018, with music and lyrics by "Frozen" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert LOPEZ and book by "Frozen" writer-director Jennifer Lee.

