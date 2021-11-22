Jonathan Reid Gealt to Release New Album ARCHETYPE

Jonathan Reid Gealt, New York City based composer, is set for the worldwide release his highly anticipated new studio album ARCHETYPE on Friday December 3rd, 2021. ARCHETYPE marks Gealt's 4th studio album, following "Whatever I Want It To Be" (2015), "Here For You: Ballads For Broadway Impact" (2013), and "Thirteen Stories Down" (2010).

Produced by Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Book of Mormon, Frozen), Brian Usifer (Frozen, Kinky Boots), and Jonathan Reid Gealt, ARCHETYPE boasts an all-star lineup of vocalists including MaKenzie Thomas (The Voice), Sasha Allen (The Rolling Stones, Hair, The Voice), Sophia James (American Idol), Brooke Simpson (America's Got Talent, The Voice), Anilee List (American Idol), Daniel J. Watts (TONY nominated for TINA, Hamilton, In The Heights), Lilli Cooper (TONY Nominated for Tootsie, SpongeBob, Spring Awakening), India Carney (The Voice), Amber Iman (Soul Doctor, Shuffle Along, TONY winning founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition), Kim Cruse (Season One Winner of Terrell's 'Race To The Blue'), David Simmons Jr., Ashley Jayy, Mario Jose, and Jonathan Reid Gealt as well as members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices (Ben Roseberry, Allen Rene Louis, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Casey Erin Clark, Desiree Rodriguez, and Adee David).

"ARCHETYPE was born out of necessity for me. With everything that's happened the past few years, one of the only outlets I could pour my heart in to was my music. Because these songs were instrumental in helping to keep me going through it all, I wanted the to make sure the album was used as a vehicle to help others as well. So we will be donating a large portion of the album sales to the NAACP." - Jonathan Reid Gealt

With orchestrations and arrangements by Joseph Joubert, Matt Hinkley, Justin Goldner, Michael McElroy, Stephen Oremus, Brian Usifer and Jonathan Reid Gealt as well as a band that includes Sean McDaniel, Q. Robinson, Michael Olatuja, Gregory Riley, James de la Garza, Sara Jacovino, Joubert, Hinkley, Usifer and Goldner, ARCHETYPE is an album that is not to be missed.

ARCHETYPE can be pre-ordered through iTunes and will be 10% off during the pre-order period. All pre-orders will also come with immediate downloads for "Power (Just A Bully)" and "Ordinary Day."