Jon Batiste Reschedules Performance At Carnegie Hall For September 22

Carnegie Hall today announced that its performance by Jon Batiste, originally planned for May 2022 has now been rescheduled for Thursday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m. The highly anticipated performance in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage will feature the world premiere of his brand new opus American Symphony. Batiste regrettably had to postpone his earlier date due to testing positive for COVID-19.



The one-night-only event is a culmination and synthesis of more than a century of cultural brilliance. In American Symphony, the five-time Grammy and Oscar winning composer salutes musical visionaries as he reimagines and redefines the symphonic concert experience with this epic masterwork. American Symphony concludes his Perspectives series and features artists of all genres, reflecting the melting pot that is American life and democracy.

"The symphonic experience has become something ripe for reinvention and the driving force behind the vision of this work is to continue to liberate the creative spaces for all artists. I am thrilled to finally bring it to the Carnegie Hall stage," says Batiste.

Ticketholders were asked to retain their original tickets which will be honored for the September 22 performance. There are limited tickets remaining currently but please contact CarnegieCharge at (212)- 247-7800 for further information.

Jon Batiste is one of history's most brilliant, prolific and accomplished musicians. Batiste studied and received both a B.A. and M.F.A. at the world-renowned Juilliard School in New York City. Since 2015, Batiste has been bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS. In 2018, he received a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance and in 2020, he received two Grammy nods for the albums: Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard and Meditations (with Cory Wong). In 2020, he won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the Disney/Pixar film Soul, an honor he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Jon's work on Soul also earned him a Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award and a Critic's Choice Award. He is the second Black composer in history, after legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition. Batiste's latest studio album, WE ARE, was released in March 2021 to overwhelming critical acclaim. Subsequently, he was nominated for eleven Grammys across seven different categories, a first in Grammy history. He went on to win five of those Grammys including Album of the Year.

Program Information

Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste American Symphony (World Premiere, commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

PLEASE NOTE: While inside Carnegie Hall, everyone is required to wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth at all times except when eating and drinking in designated areas. For the most up to date COVID-19 guidelines, please visit our website.



Photo of Jon Batiste by David Needleman.