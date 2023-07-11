Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: West Coast US Marketing / Junior Sales Associate

Jul. 11, 2023

Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: West Coast US Marketing / Junior Sales Associate

Want to join the BroadwayWorld team for a full-time, work-from-home opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to join the site's regional sales and marketing team for sales and to develop client relationships. 

This is the ideal opportunity for someone seeking to work in the field of digital sales, marketing and communications, with an added emphasis on new business development. 

Position includes cooperating with the BroadwayWorld Digital Sales, Marketing and Editorial teams on such projects as advertising sales, client development, agency/theatre reach-outs, social media research and marketing, creation of online marketing and sales materials, and so much more. Plus, you'll earn commission on sales on top of your salary.

You will also gain valuable experience interacting with some of the top minds in the business on the crafting of media plans, database development through our CRM program, joining in on 'Big Idea' brainstorming sessions, participating in campaign launches, presentation deck development, and more.

While this is a full-time work-from-home position, special consideration will be given to applicants located in or near major West Coast theatre markets with the ability to take in-person client meetings.

Requirements: 2-3 years digital ad sales/media sales experience, or digital media planning a plus, strong verbal and written communications skills, thorough familiarity with all of BroadwayWorld's online offerings, and proficiency in digital research and social media. An understanding of the regional theatre landscape, with an emphasis on the Western United States is preferred.

Interested? Please send a resume to contact@broadwayworld.com using the subject line - WEST COAST SALES - YOUR NAME along with availability, and why you are the perfect candidate.

This is a commissioned position with a competitive commission and quarterly bonus structure, plus a base salary ($35-$37k), overtime for work above 40 hours a week, health benefits + 401k.



