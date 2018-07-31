Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks New Social Media Intern

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with a knack for social media, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Social Media Intern to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Photoshop is required. Basic video editing experience is also a plus. Candidates MUST have quick access to New York City's theatre district.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Social Media Intern'.







