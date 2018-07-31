Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks New Social Media Intern

Jul. 31, 2018  

Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeks New Social Media Intern

If you're a New York City-based theater lover with a knack for social media, BroadwayWorld wants you on our team.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Social Media Intern to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in New York City, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Photoshop is required. Basic video editing experience is also a plus. Candidates MUST have quick access to New York City's theatre district.

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Social Media Intern'.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Andrew Samonsky, Megan McGinnis & More Will Star in COME FROM AWAY National Tour- Full Cast Announced!
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Returns to Her Roots and Sings 'Reflection' From Mulan
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, Hal Prince & More Will Air on PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES This Fall
  • David Foster Wants to Conquer Broadway with BETTY BOOP
  • Photo Flash: Boston Can Can Can! Emerson Colonial Theatre Re-Opens with MOULIN ROUGE!
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On DAVE at Arena Stage; Updating Live!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       