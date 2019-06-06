Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking an Entertainment Intern

Jun. 6, 2019  

Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking an Entertainment Intern

BroadwayWorld is looking for a new intern for our Movies, TV and Music sites! If chosen, you'd be working alongside the Entertainment Editor posting press releases, writing articles, and assisting in day-to-day tasks!

Applicants should be pop-culture junkies (theatre knowledge can't hurt, but not required), who are excited about the world of entertainment news and writing! The ideal candidate should have great attention to detail and a strong, self-motivated work ethic.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely, so applicants from all over the country are encouraged to apply!

Interns will be needed part-time, for 10-15 hours a week. Internship is unpaid, with opportunity for college credit.

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to kaitlin@broadwayworld.com with the subject 'Intern Applicant'!



