John Tartaglia to Step In As Oaken in DISNEY’S FROZEN at The Muny

The Muny announced today that John Tartaglia will be stepping into the role of Oaken in their currently running production of Disney’s Frozen. He will be replacing the injured Mark Saunders immediately. He directed this production of Disney’s Frozen, and critics have praised his work calling his storytelling “touching and moving.”

Tartaglia is no stranger to The Muny stage. He has performed as The Cat in The Hat in The Muny production of Seussical and as the Genie in Aladdin. He was recognized with a St. Louis Theater Circle Award for his supporting performance as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

“We’re sad that Mark Saunders is stepping away from Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna, and we wish him a smooth recovery,” say Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. He continued, “But we are beyond lucky that John Tartaglia will return to The Muny stage.”

Tartaglia, a Tony nominated actor for his role in Avenue Q, said that he wishes Saunders well and hopes that he’s back on his feet quickly. “I’m sorry more people won’t see Mark’s wonderfully funny performance as Oaken.” Broadway World called Oaken’s performance of the act 2 opener "Hygge" with Patti Murin a “comedic gem.”

Tartaglia will take over the role tonight for the Tuesday, July 8th performance and be on stage through the end of the run. Tickets for Disney’s Frozen are available by visiting the box office in Forest Park or by clicking the link below.