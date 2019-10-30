John Stamos Will Star in BIG SHOT at Disney+

John Stamos has been cast in the lead role in the Disney + original series, "Big Shot," written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Brad Garrett ("Single Parents"), who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is Bill D'Elia who will direct the first episode.

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

"John is absolutely perfect for this role and we are thrilled that he'll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project," says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. "Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It's a great fit for Disney+."

Two-time Emmy® Award nominated actor and producer John Stamos currently stars in the hit drama "You," for Netflix. He's also playing 'Chef Louis' in "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" airing Tuesday, November 5 on ABC.

His additional television credits include the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning drama "ER," "Necessary Roughness," "Galavant," "Entourage," "Two and A Half Men" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, "Scream Queens," and "Grandfathered."

In 2016, "Fuller House," a multi-camera comedy spin-off of iconic comedy "Full House," premiered on Netflix and became an overnight sensation, with Stamos serving as an executive producer and guest star. The series received a 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Children's Program and is currently filming its fifth season.

Stamos is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ICM Partners and attorney Bill Sobel.

Multiple award-winning writer David E. Kelley most recently wrote and executive produced the HBO drama series "Big Little Lies," for which he won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. His long list of credits includes "Ally McBeal," "Boston Legal," "Chicago Hope," "L.A. Law," "The Practice" and "Picket Fences" among many others.

Dean Lorey's credits include "My Wife and Kids," "Arrested Development," "The Crazy Ones," "Those Who Can't," "Powerless" and "iZombie."

Brad Garrett won three Emmys® and a SAG Award for his role as Robert Barone on the iconic television series "Everybody Loves Raymond." He was also nominated for an Emmy and SAG Award for his portrayal of The Great One in the telefilm "Gleason." Garrett currently co-stars in ABC's hit comedy "Single Parents."

Director Bill D'Elia has had a long and fruitful working relationship with David E. Kelley, including "Chicago Hope," "The Practice," "Boston Legal," "Ally McBeal," as well as other projects including, "How To Get Away With Murder."





