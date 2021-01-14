John Lloyd Young Will Perform VEGAS VALENTINE Streaming Concert at The Space

Following the success of three previous live stream concerts from The Space in Las Vegas, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns on Friday, February 12 with John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine.

The evening will feature the singer performing romantic classics and Jersey Boys favorites. The 75 minute live streamed pay-per-view concert will begin at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET and then be available OnDemand for one week following the live event. The virtual VIP after-party will begin at 7:45 PM PT/10:45 ET and include a talk-back, romantic surprises and an encore performance.

In John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, other beloved songs will include Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. Afterward, viewers are invited to a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, Young will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time. Young was recently voted "Vegas's Vocalist of the Decade" by Broadway World.

"I've been giving Valentine's concerts for the good part of a decade," said Young. "It's a specialty and a tradition for me and the pandemic isn't going to stop that. I look forward to having a special date night on February 12 with all my music-loving fans."

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.