John Lloyd Young Will Perform VEGAS VALENTINE Streaming Concert at The Space
The concert will take place on February 12.
Following the success of three previous live stream concerts from The Space in Las Vegas, Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young returns on Friday, February 12 with John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine.
The evening will feature the singer performing romantic classics and Jersey Boys favorites. The 75 minute live streamed pay-per-view concert will begin at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET and then be available OnDemand for one week following the live event. The virtual VIP after-party will begin at 7:45 PM PT/10:45 ET and include a talk-back, romantic surprises and an encore performance.
In John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine, Young will sing classic, swoon-worthy ballads from Unchained Melody to Since I Fell for You. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, other beloved songs will include Only You to My Prayer, My Eyes Adored You, and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. Afterward, viewers are invited to a post-show virtual Valentine's date, where over a bottle of wine, Young will have one-on-one conversations with callers chosen from questions they've submitted in advance, capped off with a grand-finale performance of a brand-new cover of one of the most beloved classic love songs of all time. Young was recently voted "Vegas's Vocalist of the Decade" by Broadway World.
"I've been giving Valentine's concerts for the good part of a decade," said Young. "It's a specialty and a tradition for me and the pandemic isn't going to stop that. I look forward to having a special date night on February 12 with all my music-loving fans."
John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces 'New York Arts Revival'- A Plan to Revive the Entertainment Industry
Broadway has been dark for almost a year, and members of the entertainment industry have been desperate for news about when the arts might return in N...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation ...
Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke to be Honored at 43 Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Recipients to be honored at the 43rd annual national celebration of the arts are: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; ...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
Back in August, one Hamilton fan, YouTube user Ye Olde Bard, saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's...
RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Raises $2 Million For the Actors Fund
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has generated a total of $2 million to benefit The Actors Fund, making this the most successful fundraiser in Actors F...
New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 Explores the Film's Legacy and Relevance
A new documentary, 'Still Working 9 to 5' will chronicle the origins and legacy of the classic comedy film starring starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton,...