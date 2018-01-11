John Lithgow, Patricia Racette, and More Lead CANDIDE at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall announced today that its one-night-only benefit concert performance of Leonard Bernstein's Candide on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage will star Paul Appleby in the title role of Candide alongside Erin Morley as Cunegonde, Patricia Racette as the Old Lady,William Burden as Governor, and John Lithgow as Voltaire / Dr. Pangloss. Remaining cast members will be announced at a later date.



Gary Griffin (Honeymoon in Vegas, The Apple Tree, and The Color Purple) directs the concert production with Rob Fisher (Guys and Dollsand The Sound of Music at Carnegie Hall and founding music director of Encores!) as musical director, conducting Orchestra of St. Luke's andMansfield University Concert Choir, and choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On the Town andCharlie and the Chocolate Factory). Additional creative personnel include costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Alan Adelman, projections designer Wendall K. Harrington, and sound designer Scott Lehrer with casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA. The musical is presented with full orchestra, cast, and ensemble, and is a gala benefit providing support for the artistic and music education programs of Carnegie Hall.



Leonard Bernstein's hilarious and thought-provoking 1956 musical Candide, based on Voltaire's satirical tale, serves as the culminating performance of Carnegie Hall's celebration of the 100th anniversary of Bernstein's birth. Though this marks the first full concert performance of Candide at Carnegie Hall, the concert version of the Candide Overture made its world premiere at Carnegie Hall with Bernstein leading the New York Philharmonic in 1957. From that incredibly popular overture, to Cunegonde's aria "Glitter and Be Gay," the sardonic "Auto-da-fé" chorus, and deeply moving "Make Our Garden Grow" finale, Candide is an ideal celebration of the Bernstein centenary.



Sana H. Sabbagh and Andrew J. Martin-Weber are gala co-chairs for this special event. Lead funding for this concert is provided by The Alice Tully Foundation. Benefit tickets start at $1,000 and include prime concert seating as well as options to attend a festive pre-performance cocktail party or celebratory post-concert dinner with members of the cast. Tables for groups of eight or 10 are available for $15,000 and above and include VIP admission to all portions of the gala evening. Benefit tickets are available by calling Carnegie Hall's Special Events office at 212-903-9679 or online atcarnegiehall.org/candide.



A limited number of concert-only tickets, priced $47-$155, are currently available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or online at carnegiehall.org/candide.



Carnegie Hall's concert presentations of favorite musicals in recent years have included Guys and Dolls with Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally (2013), The Sound of Music with Laura Osnes and Tony Goldwyn (2011), Show Boat with Nathan Gunn, Carolee Carmello, Marilyn Horne, and Alvy Powell (2008), South Pacific with Reba McEntire and Brian Stokes Mitchell (2005), and Carousel with Hugh Jackman and Audra McDonald (2002).



Program Information

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

CANDIDE

A BENEFIT FOR Carnegie Hall



Starring:

Paul Appleby (Candide)

Erin Morley (Cunegonde)

Patricia Racette (Old Lady)

William Burden (Governor)

and

John Lithgow (Voltaire / Dr. Pangloss)

Additional cast to be announced



with:

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Mansfield University Concert Choir

Rob Fisher, Musical Director and Conductor

Gary Griffin, Director

Joshua Bergasse, Choreographer

Tracy Christensen, Costume Consultant

Alan Adelman, Lighting Designer

Wendall K. Harrington, Projections Designer

Scott Lehrer, Sound Design

Casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA



A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY BENEFIT CONCERT

IN CELEBRATION OF THE BERNSTEIN CENTENNIAL



Lead funding for this concert is provided by The Alice Tully Foundation.



Bank of America is the Proud Season Sponsor of Carnegie Hall.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced $47-$155, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, as well as through calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

