John Krause Joins Jasmine Forsberg and Josh Walker for Broadway Buskers Summer Concert Series

The next concert will take place on Tuesday, September 1.

John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked, Rock of Ages) will join Broadway Buskers in the series' next concert on Tuesday, September 1. The program will also feature performances by Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, The Lucky Boy) and Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular).

The annual Broadway Buskers summer concert series features Broadway actors and composers performing their own original music. This year's lineup includes performances from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee, Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones and more throughout September.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concerts will be virtual this year on Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET through October 27 at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. Performers for the remainder of the series will be announced at a later date. While the concerts are still free, audiences are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

SEPTEMBER:

9/1:

Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, The Lucky Boy)

John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked, Rock of Ages)

Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular)

9/8:

Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers)

Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre..., In The Green, Alice by Heart, Cyrano)

Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, Guys and Dolls)

9/15:

Michael Longoria (Company, Little Shop)

Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet, In Transit)

Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, The Tin)

9/22:

Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes, Passing Strange)

Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky)

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots)

9/29:

baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE, Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion)

Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)

