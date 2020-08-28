John Krause Joins Jasmine Forsberg and Josh Walker for Broadway Buskers Summer Concert Series
The next concert will take place on Tuesday, September 1.
John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked, Rock of Ages) will join Broadway Buskers in the series' next concert on Tuesday, September 1. The program will also feature performances by Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, The Lucky Boy) and Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular).
The annual Broadway Buskers summer concert series features Broadway actors and composers performing their own original music. This year's lineup includes performances from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee, Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones and more throughout September.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concerts will be virtual this year on Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET through October 27 at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. Performers for the remainder of the series will be announced at a later date. While the concerts are still free, audiences are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.
SEPTEMBER:
9/1:
Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love in Hate Nation, The Lucky Boy)
John Krause (Hadestown, Wicked, Rock of Ages)
Josh Walker (Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular)
9/8:
Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Heathers)
Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre..., In The Green, Alice by Heart, Cyrano)
Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, Guys and Dolls)
9/15:
Michael Longoria (Company, Little Shop)
Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet, In Transit)
Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, The Tin)
9/22:
Eisa Davis (The Secret Life of Bees, Preludes, Passing Strange)
Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Dawis (Half the Sky)
Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots)
9/29:
baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE, Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion)
Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton)
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Star in New Romantic Comedy THE MAKING OF, Alongside Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton will lead a new romantic comedy The Making Of....
Aaron Sorkin Will Reunite With THE WEST WING Cast for Staged Episode to Benefit When We All Vote
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation's history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first ...
NEXT TO NORMAL Original Cast Will Reunite on Stars in the House This Week
Miss the mountains? Be sure to tune in to Stars in the House on Saturday, August 29 (8pm), for a Next to Normal original cast reunion!...
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Release Return-to-Work Playbook
American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society have announced the wide release of the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and P...
15 Fun Broadway Gifts to Add to Your Back to School Shopping List
We've compiled some fun Broadway gifts from your favorite shows that will be perfect for the upcoming school year!...
12 Musical Numbers to Get You Ready for Back to School!
It's back to school time! Which school-related musical number is your favorite?...