John Gallagher, Jr., Cristin Milioti, Tina Fey, to Star in Amazon's MODERN LOVE

Variety reports that Amazon has set an all-star cast for its upcoming New York Times column-based anthology series "Modern Love."

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher, Jr have been cast.

"Shameless" alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, which will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

The series will also be directed by Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall. Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. John Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

"It's like I woke up in the actor candy store," said Carney. "We've managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It's a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty."

"Modern Love," was ordered to series in June and is currently in production in New York.

Read the original story on Variety.

