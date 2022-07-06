Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Fisher's BASTILLE Comes to The Tank Next Week

The performance is on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:00pm EDT.

Jul. 6, 2022  

The Tank and The Essential Services Project (ESP) present a live, in-person, presentation, BASTILLE!, Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. The performance is on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 7:00pm EDT.

The Essential Services Project reboots with three new shows at The Tank - Now through July 28!

The French Revolution set the people free. It also set gays free. And Napoleon was as gay as they come. A radical queer sets out to turn history upside down with an outrageous camp-drag-disco musical that will make LES MIZ look like a solo-show.

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War live at Pangea, NYC and Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.





