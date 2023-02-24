Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony-Winner John Cameron Mitchell And Topic Studios Present New Podcast Series CANCELLATION ISLAND

Mitchell's hilariously hyperbolic satire depicting a rehab for cancelled people will be recorded in front of a live studio audience in Brooklyn this Spring.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell will team up once again with Topic Studios for a new podcast series, Cancellation Island.

The fictional series will explore Mitchell's hypothesis that, "In the future, we will all be canceled for fifteen minutes."

Depicting what society would be like if in our rush to correct the world, we forgot our humanity, Mitchell and Cavadias drop listeners off at Cancellation Island for a hilarious, hyperbolic journey through a rehab for the cancelled - the egregious, the blameless and those in between.

Led by a wellness hack turned guru named "Karen" and her specially curated staff of Gen Z'ers ("What they lack in life experience, they make up for in certainty") - the canceled attendees are put through their paces so they can crawl back into society's good graces. But therapies including "Harass the Harasser," "Bad Touch Football," and "Anti-Racism Spin Class" ("We never seem to get anywhere!"), and mandatory ayahuasca ceremonies start to go awry. Then people start to disappear. Are they escaping the island, or are they being picked off by a mysterious player? And what does K-Anon, the new conspiracy theory about the lizard people among us, have to do with it all?

There will be eight episodes in season one, with a veteran cast to be announced soon.

Mitchell and Topic Studios reunite for the series following their critically acclaimed musical series Anthem: Homunculus starring Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Laurie Anderson, Nakhane, Denis O'Hare and Maron Cotillard.

"Cancellation Island is a Dr. Strangelove-ian satire about a super-connected society dying of loneliness," said John Cameron Mitchell. "It begins with a zany left-wing critique of how cancel culture has saturated U.S. society from all political angles but expands to remind us that cancellation is just one symptom of a world obsessed with narratives of identity and conspiracy theory to deal with our existential panic about climate change and late-capitalist collapse." He added "Michael and I grew up in the same downtown 90's queer performance/punk scene that created Hedwig and Claywoman are thrilled to be finally working together to make Cancellation Island with an exceptional team and my old buddies at Topic Studios."

For more information about the live taping taking place April 8 & 9 at the Bell House in Brooklyn, NY - and to RSVP - please go to topicstudios.com/cancellation-island.

Tony Award-winner John Camerion Mitchell created the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch for which he received two Tony Awards, Best Director at Sundance and a Golden Globe nom as Best Actor. He also directed Shortbus (2006), Rabbit Hole (2010, Oscar nom for Nicole Kidman) and Neil Gaiman's How to Talk to Girls at Parties. His TV acting credits include Girls, The Good Fight, Sandman, Shrill, Yellowjackets, Joe vs. Carole, and the upcoming City on Fire. Mitchell co-created the podcast series Anthem: Homunculus for Topic Studios.


