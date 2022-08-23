Joe's Pub Announces Second Annual Habibi Festival Line-Up Set For October

Joe's Pub announces the Habibi Festival's full lineup of artists for its second annual edition, which will take place over five nights, October 11-15. The festival made its sold-out four-night debut at the Pub in 2021. This October, Habibi Festival will bring audiences sounds of Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, Lebanon, and more. Co-founded and curated by musician Yacine Boulares, producer Meera Dugal, and Joe's Pub Director Alex Knowlton, the festival immerses New Yorkers in the music of the living rooms, radios, and dance clubs of the Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) region.

"We're thrilled to have the trailblazing Habibi Festival in our Fall Season after its phenomenal debut in 2021," says Knowlton.

"This year's artists are all giving new life and context to ancestral ceremonial traditions, whether it's HAT using traditional musician samples in his DJ set, or Noura Mint Seymali bringing psychedelic rock to the griot tradition" notes Boulares. Seymali, the preeminent torchbearer of the Moorish Griot tradition and step-daughter of the legendary Dimi Mint Abba, will open up the festival alongside Algerian dancer Esraa Warda who returns to Habibi Festival with her collaborator, Khadija El Warzazia, a trailblazer in Moroccan music and one of the first women to publicly perform gnawa music, a tradition historically dominated by men. With her all-women vocal and percussion ensemble Bnat El Houariyat, El Warzazia adds her Marrakech flavor to both the saint-praising Houara music of Southwest Morocco primarily reserved for women-only gatherings and Chaabi, the country's beloved "popular" music.

"Kicking off the festival with a double header of Noura Mint Seymali and Bnat El Houariyat with Esraa Warda is going to send shockwaves across New York - these two powerhouse ensembles are taking traditional musics to new, ecstatic heights. We're excited New York audiences are omnivorous with their music tastes and hope they enjoy finding connections with and between the spectrum of ancient to contemporary music in this year's lineup" says Dugal. Highlighting the local diaspora community in NYC is also key to the festival. Opening up Bnat El Houariyat's set on Oct 12 is New York-based, Iraqi singer Zahra Alzubaidi, a proponent of the country's southern musical styles as well as Iraqi maqam.

Joining Bnat El Houariyat in their US premiere is Night in Tunisia, a project by Boulares that brings together a supergroup of artists from across the geographical and musical traditions of Tunisia, from Stambeli to Hip Hop. "What if Dizzy had stayed more than "a night" in Tunisia lodged in barracks during WWII? What if he were to hang out in Tunisia right now in 2022? He might hear ancient traditions such as Maalouf, Stambeli, and an immense rhythmic culture that has shaped Tunisian rappers, Jazz musicians, and traditional musicians alike. That is the ethos of this project: bringing "A Night in Tunisia" home, " shares Boulares.

Young Palestinian kanun player, Firas Zreik, holds down the classical music side of the spectrum in the festival at a young age became the first ever soloist and kanun player for the National Arab Orchestra. Tastes of the region's underground music scene come from Lebanese/Syrian duo Bedouin Burger who combine electronic beats of the Levant alongside Arabic poetry and Hatim Belyamani aka HAT, a Moroccan electronic artist and founder of Remix ⟷ Culture who remixes traditional music and video from across the world in an audiovisual journey spanning everything from Amazigh folk songs to Afro-Indigenous Brazilian processional music. Additionally, each performance will be accompanied by a conversation with the artist in collaboration with Afikra, a global organization that aims to promote understanding of the diversity and richness of cultures and histories of the Arab world.

Dugal said, "Whether you're from these cultures or not, you can feel the history in the music, it's a visceral experience. When it's hard to find footing in a world that is constantly in flux, it's grounding and humbling to experience a sound that is hundreds of years in the making. It's also beautiful to watch artists bring a playfulness to their torchbearer status - it reminds us that we're part of a long continuum of creativity and beauty that extends well beyond this moment."

New Yorkers can get a taste of the Habibi Festival ethos this summer in a pop-up concert as part of Bryant Park's summer concert series (August 26). Featured artists include Firas Zreik and his trio, Esraa Warda & The Châab Lab, and Yacine Boulares's AJOYO with special guest, award-winning Moroccan singer Malika Zarra.

