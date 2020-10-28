Joel Perez, Kathryn Hahn and More Join ACT OUT: VOTE2020

Act Out: Vote2020 will be available to stream tomorrow, October 29

Juliana Canfield, Kathryn Hahn, Emily Kinney, Sahr Ngaujah, and Joel Perez join the cast of the previously announced Act Out: Vote2020, a very special event to get out the vote.

A series of short, all new monologues and songs that will make up an hour-long video encouraging audiences to vote in the upcoming elections, Act Out: Vote2020 is presented by Tony Award-nominated playwright, actress, and activist Danai Gurira, two-time Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry, and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Written, directed, and performed by some of the most important voices in the American Theatre, Act Out: Vote2020 will be available to stream TOMORROW, October 29 at 9:00 PM ET at www.ActOutVote2020.com. Click here to subscribe and receive a notification when the video premieres.

Artists and performances will include:

The Letter by Lynn Nottage with Sandra Oh

Mr. Morrow Comes to Tally by Tarell Alvin McCraney with Brian Tyree Henry

Two Girlfriends on Zoom by Jocelyn Bioh with Yvette Nicole Brown

Dis Is Your Fathah by Ngozi Anyanwu with Sahr Ngaujah

Completing the Revolution choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with Lloyd Knight

What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck with Kathryn Hahn

"Democracy" from Soft Power with Ephraim Sykes

It's True, I'm Gay by and starring Ryan J. Haddad

The One Percent by Rhiana Yazzie with DeLanna Studi and Tonia Jo Hall

"Everybody Vote" by Lisa Kron with Joel Perez

Tired/or will you commit to the destruction of white supremacy by and starring Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi

Full Sicilian by Will Arbery with Juliana Canfield

"Talk About It" by Martha Redbone with Martha Redbone and Soni Moreno

Appointed by Danai Gurira with Emily Kinney

Partnering with an unprecedented number of regional theaters across the country - in partnership with Theatre Communications Group, National New Play Network, and the Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists - Act Out is one of the most significant coast-to-coast theatrical events tied to the election. In addition to presentation of the new works, each theater will provide voting information specific to their state, assisted by When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched by Michelle Obama to increase participation in every election. Act Out: Vote2020 will live on YouTube until November 2.

"Voting matters for every election", says Nottage, "but this November 3rd is even more important. We believe that if the entire theatrical community-a community that has been shut down for 6 months and will be shut down for a year more-voted, we could help make real, necessary change. Everyone vote!"

Danai Gurira said, "Act Out: Vote2020 is our attempt to amplify American voices in this pivotal moment in history, and we implore everyone to make their voices heard and go out and vote!"

Participating writers will include Luis Alfaro, Ngozi Anyanwu, Will Arbery, Jocelyn Bioh, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Danai Gurira, Ryan J. Haddad, David Henry Hwang, Lisa Kron, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Lynn Nottage, Martha Redbone, Heidi Schreck, and Rhiana Yazzie; with direction by Saheem Ali, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Steve H. Broadnax III, Stephen Daldry, Lila Neugebauer, Leigh Silverman, and Whitney White and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

Act Out: Vote2020 will be performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Juliana Canfield, Ryan J. Haddad, Kathryn Hahn, Tonia Jo Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Emily Kinney, Lloyd Knight, Sahr Ngaujah, Sandra Oh, Joel Perez, DeLanna Studi, and Ephraim Sykes.

In addition to Gurira, Daldry, and Nottage, this special event is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and Baltimore Center Stage in collaboration with Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency.

Act Out: Vote2020 is collaborating with "The Carlos Watson Show" and OZY Media who will amplify the project through their channels, featuring a special episode about voting, with playwrights from the project Danai Gurira and Heidi Schreck, on October 30 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. Please tune in on The Carlos Watson Show YouTube channel (youtube.com/ozy).

Participating theaters include A.C.T. San Francisco; Alabama Shakespeare Festival; Alliance Theater; American Stage; Arena Stage, Artists Repertory Theatre; Bag & Baggage Productions; Baltimore Center Stage; Bishop Arts Theatre Center; BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival; Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company; Cal Shakes; Center Theater Group, City Theatre Company; City Theatre, Miami; Cleveland Playhouse; Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA); Contemporary American Theater Festival; Dallas Theater Center; The Drama League; East West Players; Ensemble Studio Theatre; The Fountain Theatre; Gingold Theatrical Group; Horizon Theatre Company; Illuminations: The Chancellor's Arts and Culture Initiative at the University of California, Irvine; La Jolla Playhouse; Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University, Long Wharf Theatre; Mabou Mines; Magic Theatre; Mixed Blood Theatre; New Native Theater; New Repertory Theatre; Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Pittsburgh Public Theater; Plan-B Theater; Rivendell Theatre Ensemble; Repertory Theater of St. Louis; San Diego Repertory Theatre; Shaking the Tree Theatre; Southern Rep Theater; Syracuse Stage; Tectonic Theater Project; The Alley Theatre; The Guthrie Theater; The Public Theater; Theatre@First; Trustus Theatre; Warehouse Theatre; Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Theaters that are interested in obtaining official material to amplify this event should contact organizers via this form: http://bit.ly/ActOut2020JoinUs.

For further information, please visit www.ActOutVote2020.com.

