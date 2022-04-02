Joel Harper-Jackson Takes Over Taron Egerton's Role in West End's COCK

In an official statement released on the show's Instagram account, "Joel Harper-Jackson will take over the role of M in Mike Bartlett's razor sharp, hilarious play, Cock. Harper-Jackson is to star in the show until the end of its run. The part was originally played in this production by Taron Egerton, who has had to withdraw from the play due to personal reasons."

The statement continues, "Joel understudied the role and has been playing the part of M for the past ten days while Egerton was absent due to Covid. Director Marianne Elliott stated, 'Joel is an absolute hero. He is a brilliant and gifted actor and stepped into the role at extremely short notice. Audiences have been standing and cheering and so have I.'"

Co-star Jonathan Bailey said, "Joel is an immense talent and we couldn't be luckier to have him on board. I am proud to continue sharing the stage with him." During the show's first preview on March 5th, Bailey stepped into the lead role towards the end of the night's production when Egerton collapsed onstage.

Cock runs at the Ambassadors Theatre in London until Saturday, June 4th, 2022.

Joel Harper-Jackson has been seen as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (UK Tour), Tom Price in 'Pieces Of String' (Mercury Theatre), Orpheus in 'Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus' (The Other Palace), Mr Thompson/Movement Captain in 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' (UK Tour), Rent (UK Tour), West End Women (UK Tour), and more. For more on the actor, visit his website here.