Joel Grey Believes That Now More Than Ever it is Important to Bring Back Yiddish

Joel Grey has written a piece for the New York Post, discussing the importance of bringing back Yiddish. This, of course, comes as a result of his hit production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which just moved uptown to Stage 42.

"As a son of Mickey Katz, the great comedian and klezmer clarinetist, I grew up with a somewhat complicated relationship to Yiddish," Grey writes.

He goes on to tell the story of how his father faced anti-Semitism after creating a comedy record with Yiddish lyrics, and even backlash from the Jewish community.

Grey believes it is important for Jewish people to reclaim the Yiddish language, despite some calling it "the language of the ghetto."

"I don't speak Yiddish," he writes. "Neither do most of our cast or audience members. But true humanity knows no language barrier."

Read the full piece on New York Post.

The critically-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is currently playing at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St.) for a limited engagement through June 30, 2019.

The unprecedented success of this Yiddish language production of Fiddler - which is accompanied with English and Russian supertitles was presented by NYTF at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (36 Battery Place) and extended and sold out four times following its premiere there on July 4, 2018. It ran through December 30, 2018.

Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes, Broadway veteran Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa FishmanBobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabathas Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe tevko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

Related Articles