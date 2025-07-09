Joe Locke to Make West End Debut in Samuel D. Hunter’s CLARKSTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oliver Roth and LD Entertainment have announced the UK premiere of Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale), coming to the West End for a strictly limited run this autumn. The emotionally intimate American play will star Joe Locke, best known for Heartstopper and Agatha All Along, making his West End debut opposite Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, The Franchise) and Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott, The Way), under the direction of Jack Serio, the Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning director behind Grangeville and the lauded site-specific Uncle Vanya.

In Clarkston, a young man named Jake journeys west in search of something more, and unexpectedly finds connection with Chris, a kindred spirit working the night shift at a Costco in rural Washington state. Their growing bond—and the sense of possibility it brings—mirrors the ambition of historic explorers Lewis and Clark, as the two face questions of identity, purpose, and the courage to venture into an unknown future.

Joe Locke said, “I’m thrilled to be making my West End debut in Clarkston. Samuel D. Hunter’s writing is so deeply human and honest that I immediately connected with the play when I read it. I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to life and share it with audiences in London.”

Playwright Samuel D. Hunter added, “I couldn’t be more excited to bring Clarkston to London audiences, especially with this phenomenal cast and creative team. This play draws from themes of the vast and isolated American West, but it’s fundamentally a story about love and friendship in the midst of an unknown future, which is a pretty universal story these days.”

Hunter’s work has long been a cornerstone of New York’s Off-Broadway scene, with full-length plays including The Whale, A Bright New Boise, A Case for the Existence of God, and Greater Clements. He is the recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and wrote the Oscar-winning film adaptation of The Whale.

Locke joins the production following a breakout year that included his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd opposite Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster. He is currently filming the Heartstopper feature and recently starred in Agatha All Along for Disney+/Marvel.

Director Jack Serio is fast becoming one of the most sought-after young directors in New York and London, known for his bold stagings and intimate productions. He recently directed the world premiere of Hunter’s Grangeville at Signature Theatre.

Further production and ticketing information for Clarkston will be released soon.

Performance dates, venue details, and ticketing information will be announced soon. Audiences can sign up at www.ClarkstonPlay.co.uk to be among the first to access tickets.