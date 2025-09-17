Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and More Join WORKING GIRL at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere musical Working Girl, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, book by Theresa Rebeck, based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby, running in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre October 28 – November 30.

Working Girl marks Christopher Ashley’s final directorial project after 18 years as La Jolla Playhouse’s Rich Family Artistic Director. “For nearly two decades, La Jolla Playhouse has been my home, my family, and the cornerstone of my career – fulfilling my passions as both an artist and a member of this extraordinary creative community,” said Ashley. “I cannot think of a better show to wrap up my time here than Working Girl. This truly joyful new musical – based on the beloved ‘80s film, but very much in conversation with our current moment – perfectly encapsulates the Playhouse’s unwavering commitment to developing new works for the American Theatre.”

The cast features Ashley Blanchet as “Cyn,” Anoop Desai as “Jack,” Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as “Katharine,” Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as “Tess” and Joey Taranto as “Mick,” along with ensemble members: Jacqueline Arnold, Jesse Bhamrah, Michael Genet, Bailey Lee, Amy Hillner Larsen, Ashley Levin, Nathan Madden, Alisa Melendez, Sydni Moon, Jennifer Perry, Julio Rey, Elliot Sagay and Ian Ward; and Swings: Patricia Jewel, Jaxon Smith, Gabi Stapula and Sean Watkinson.

The creative team includes Rob Hyman and Sammy James, Jr., Additional Music and Lyrics; AMP featuring Erica Jiaying Zhang, Scenic Designer; Linda Cho, Costume Designer; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Designer; Gareth Owen, Sound Designer; Hana S. Kim, Projection Designer; Charles G. LaPointe, Wig Designer; Stephen Oremus, Music Supervisor; Brian Usifer, Associate Music Supervisor; Julie McBride, Music Director; Stephen Oremus, Brian Usifer and Scott Wasserman, Orchestrators; Ann C. James, Sensitivity Specialist; The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Hannah Reinert, Casting; Victoria Navarro, Stage Manager; and Alexa Burn and Derric Nolte, Assistant Stage Managers.

Tess McGill is a Staten Island secretary with big dreams and even bigger ideas, but when her scheming boss Katharine Parker steals one, Tess decides to take matters into her own hands. With Katharine unexpectedly out of town, Tess seizes the chance to prove herself, making a bold business move that could change her life forever. With some help from her savvy friends and a charming businessman, she’s got one shot to pull it off – before the boss returns! This sharp and hilarious adaptation of the iconic 1988 film features an exhilarating original score by the legendary Cyndi Lauper, a smart, fresh book from award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck, and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley. Working Girl is the ultimate corporate Cinderella story that’s just as much about the power of friendship as it is about chasing ambition and success.