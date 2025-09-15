Jinkx Monsoon to Discuss OH, MARY! on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Thursday, Drag Race winner and Broadway star Jinkx Monsoon is set to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the Broadway hit, Oh, Mary! Tune in to watch the performer on the show Thursday, September 18, at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Monsoon is currently starring in Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln.' Monsoon joins the cast alongside Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Kumail Nanjian, 2025 Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, and Jenn Harris for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre. It was recently announced that Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln for a limited eight-week engagement beginning October 14.

Later this year, Jinkx Monsoon is once again teaming up with BenDeLaCreme for their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30 in major theaters. Learn more here.

Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade