Jimmy Merchant to Drop New Single 'A Painted Lady' With Vocals by Adam Pascal

"A Painted Lady" - The latest single from Jimmy Merchant, with vocals by Adam Pascal, drops December 11th 2020 on LML Music. Jimmy is a New York City based saxophonist, composer, and arranger. He is an in-demand sideman for Broadway, studio sessions, for singer/songwriters and other performing artists including Jay and the Americans, The Chiffons, Dennis Tufano, Evangelia, Robert Bannon, Quincy Mumford and The Reason Why, and Eryn Shewell. He appears in several music videos and was cast in VH1's Love and Hip-Hop. Merchant is an educator/guest clinician for all age groups, and currently endorses BG France, Marca Reeds and TallSlim Tees.

Merchant said of the ballad, "The song was a means for me to put closure on a period of my life where I had suffered romantic disappointment, and to help me move forward." After a painful romance, Merchant immersed himself into his passion - music - to help him heal, and the words to A Painted Lady just started flowing freely.

He approached Tony® nominated actor Adam Pascal to record the song because of his soulful tenor voice. Pascal is known for playing Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical Rent on Broadway, a role he reprised in the 2005 movie version of the musical. He originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and played the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret, Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of Memphis, and William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten! In addition to a Tony nomination, Pascal's turn in Rent earned him both a Theater World Award and an Obie Award.

"Hearing the finished product with Adam's vocals brought A Painted Lady to life. The listener can really feel the heartache, and I think that's something that many of us can identify with," said Merchant.

A Painted Lady will be available on all streaming platforms.

