Jimmy Fallon May Be Reprising His ALMOST FAMOUS Film Role in the Broadway Production

Director Cameron Crowe said that Fallon will drop by the musical on occasion, but dates and times have not been announced.  

Nov. 02, 2022  

Jimmy Fallon may be appearing on Broadway sooner than you think! Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe told Deadline that the Tonight Show host may get the chance to reprise his role of Dennie Hope, which he originated in the film, in the Broadway production.

Crowe first pitched the idea to Fallon in 2019, when the Almost Famous stage musical adaptation was still in development.

Now that the show has made it to Broadway, Crowe told Deadline that Fallon will drop by the musical on occasion, but dates and times have not been announced. Crowe also confirmed that MSNBC journalist John Heilemann may also drop in as David Felton, the Rolling Stone reporter played in the film by Rainn Wilson.

"In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our 'band,' we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to 'jam,'" Crowe said. "The whole thing began with Jimmy - as the link between the two [film and musical] casts."

Read the original story on Deadline.

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now in previews with an opening night set for November 3.

Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!




