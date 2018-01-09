Jim Dale Narrates New Rumpelstiltskin Audiobook Musical 'SPIN', Out This Winter

HarperAudio, the audio imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, today announced that it will release Spin, The Audiobook Musical on January 9, 2018.

Spin is a witty, musical re-imagining of Grimm's fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin, created by Broadway veterans Neil Fishman and Harvey Edelman, narrated by Jim Dale, and featuring a cast of Broadway musical stars.

The first musical written for the audiobook format, Spin is meant for all ages and illustrates HarperAudio's continued commitment to producing innovative and original content for the growing audiobook market.

The cast of Spin includes Jim Dale, Barrett Leddy, Lisa Livesay, Nicola Barber, Khristine Hvam, Nick Sullivan, John Brady, and Johnny Heller with music composed and orchestrated by Neil Fishman.

An excerpt and conversation with the musical's creators, director Khristine Hvam and Jim Dale can be heard here: bit.ly/spinaudio.

Says Ana Maria Allessi, VP and Publisher of HarperAudio, "Spin will have you laughing, singing, and wanting more from the musical's creators and the pitch-perfect cast led by the legendary Jim Dale. This is a story that the whole family can enjoy together and we are proud to provide this unique listening experience."

Jim Dale is an award-winning actor, musician, writer, and audiobook narrator. On Broadway in the category of 'Best Actor,' Jim has won a Tony Award (Barnum), received five Tony Nominations, five Drama Desk Awards, eight Drama Desk Nominations, and five New York Critics' Awards. As a narrator, he has won a record ten Audie Awards, two Grammy Awards and seven Grammy Nominations. He has been inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame, the American Audio Hall of Fame and the Audible Hall of Fame.

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 17 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.

