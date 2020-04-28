Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez Discuss Their 'Meant to Be' Friendship on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Today's (2pm) episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE, benefiting The Actors Fund, was a CAROUSEL reunion. Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming, and Jack O'Brian, joined Seth Rudetsky to discuss their experiences while doing the CAROUSEL revival.

Jack began: "The two of them together, Lindsay and Jessie...the first day that we started working, there it was... I had never heard two most perfect contemporary women sounding like that and you just let it unfold. They were phenomenal...I didn't know they were gonna go off like that, these two girls. I don't think they knew they were gonna go off like that...Sometime's God is with you and sometimes not and he certainly was in this case."

Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller went on to discuss how their friendship began during. Lindsay: "I remember I sat behind you at the Drama Desks one year and I remember meeting you then but we had never crossed paths at all and I was a huge fan of hers obviously but I just met her and was like 'we're gonna be best friends...I just clobbered her with love" Jessie replied, "Like she does and It's just wonderful. It was meant to be."

Later, Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller told the story of what they call the "Emergency Night. Jessie begins, "Josh, do you remember the emergency night?...Billy Bigelow has died. A sad death, a painful death. Julie Jordan runs to his side and is saying all the things she never got to say...I go up as Julie Jordan and I'm like 'Oh my God, this is awful.' I think I'm about to say this beautiful line along the lines of 'gosh there's something I never told you and I'm gonna tell you now.' She's about to say 'I loved you.' And I swear went 'there's something I never got to tell you.' And you hear EMERGENCY EMERGENCY!"

Joshua: "First of all, Jessie's as cool as a cucumber...I'm dead so I'm like 'what emergency. I don't know what's happening.' I've had a few moments where there are really bad things going on in the audience and we should leave the stage so I'm like 'how long do I hold this?' I told myself I got ten Mississippi and then I'm rolling into the orchestra pit.

Jessie: "We tried to ride it out cause this person is like EMERGENCY and then it quiets for a second and I'm trying to be a good actor and I'm like 'I can act through this.' Just when I'm about to say it [my line] again you hear EMERGENCY...Our stage manager came over the intercom and said 'ladies and gentlemen we have a medical emergency.' So then poor Josh who's dead on the ground has to like Lazarus raise from the dead and walk off the stage...Everyone was alright. I think it was a kid that someone was concerned was choking. The kid was coughing but everybody was fine."

