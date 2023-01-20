Jessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Concert

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley bring their hit series to The Green Room 42 for a special one-night-only Stars in the House for Climate Action to benefit the Broadway Green Alliance. The concert will take place on Monday, January 23 at 9:30pm ET and will welcome Broadway stars and sustainability champions for a night of music and action.

The concert is produced by Stars in the House and the Broadway Green Alliance and will feature Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Little Shop of Horrors, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Almost Famous), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), Jana Djenne Jackson (Almost Famous), Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical), Jacques C. Smith (Book of Mormon), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels), Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), and Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Hamilton). All performers are subject to change.

In addition to hit Broadway songs and behind-the-scenes stories, the event will provide critical action steps that audiences can take to combat the climate crisis. As with all Stars in the House events, the evening will combine music, community, and education to mobilize all of us toward a better, healthier, and more just future.

Jenn Gambatese, Anika Larsen, and Molly Braverman serve as creative producers on the event. David Katz serves as the technical advisor, and Lauren Mandras serves as the communications lead.

"Sometimes the stars (in the house) align and people come together to share their time and talents toward breathing more love into the world!" said Jenn Gambatese. "This is what it feels like to be partnering with Anika Larsen, Molly Braverman, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley as we put together this star-studded, in-person, and live-streamed concert. We all believe that when enough of us come together with inspired ideas and small actions wonderful things can happen for our planet."

"It feels wicked awesome to be partnering with my ole pal Gamby to put together a fun, fancy concert with Seth and James, who do these concerts better than anyone! The BGA has helped me go from feeling helpless and hopeless about my kids' planet, to feeling helpful and hopeful, and I want to spread that optimism! Oh, and raise some money, because Molly Braverman and the BGA do all their work on a shoestring budget, and they need our help!" said Anika Larsen.

For more information visit broadwaygreen.com and starsinthehouse.com.